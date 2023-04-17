Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Mercy Aigbe, celebrated Easter with some new photos

In the Instagram uploads, the movie star donned an army green ensemble featuring a leather skirt and bralette

Interestingly, the look was initially rocked by Toke Makinwa, who opted for a brown version

While many Nigerian celebrities strive to create a unique sense of style, there are moments when styles clash or, in this case, they match.

On today's fashion twin moments are Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Photos of Mercy Aigbe and Toke Makinwa in same design. Credit: @reamercyaigbe, @mmakamba_official

The stars have both been pictured rocking the sleek leather design by @mmakamba_official tagged the 'MKB Foxy Leather Set'.

Mercy Aigbe in army green design

The Nollywood actress recently shared new photos as she marked the Easter celebrations.

The look featured a turtleneck top won underneath a leather bralette and tucked into a faux wrap leather skirt.

She paired the look with a Gucci baguette bag, some sleek sunnies and a pair of chain-strap sandals.

For her face, she sported smoky eyes and wore her hair in a centre-part low ponytail hairstyle.

Toke Makinwa in brown design

In 2020, the media personality shared photos, looking like a boss babe in the brown version of the design.

Rocking a pixie hairstyle, Makinwa accessorised the look with some bold dark sunnies, a yellow mini bag and some net shoes.

She also sported a chunky pair of statement gold earrings.

Who rocked it better? Fans decide between Mercy Aigbe and Toke Makinwa

"Hajia Mennah."

"Love both but Mercy."

"Both of them slayed Wella."

Fashion twin moments: Actress Omoborty matches outfit with her daughter in new post

Omoborty jumped on the 'Who rocked it better?' with her daughter, Ifeoluwa, and lost in a comic way.

The Yoruba film actress, real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, shared photos of herself in a green bejewelled two-piece ensemble.

Alongside her in the photos was her daughter draped in the same ensemble but styled differently. The slim Ifeoluwa accessorised her look with a green fedora hat and hoop earrings.

