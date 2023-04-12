As a place of worship, church often calls for modesty in attire, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style!

Ankara, a vibrant and versatile African print fabric, offers a plethora of fashionable options for those looking to dress modestly yet chicly for their Sunday service.

In this listicle, we've curated 7 fashionable Ankara styles that are perfect for church.

Photos of some ankara styles. Credit: @scarletgomez, @tontolet, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

From elegant dresses to stylish jumpsuits, these modest Ankara outfits will keep you looking fashionable and respectful in the pews, while expressing your personal style and cultural heritage.

So, get ready to slay in church with these trendy Ankara looks that are sure to turn heads and uplift your spirits!

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

Ankara look 1

This beautiful round-neck dress is certainly one way to make a statement in church.

The midi length coupled with the caped sleeves gives off a modest yet edgy look.

Ankara look 2: Sylvia Nduka in blue ankara

The former beauty queen is known for her classy ankara looks, came through looking like a classy queen in this number.

The high-neck mide dress is a perfect choice for church.

Ankara look 3: Tonto Dikeh in cutout dress

The Nollywood actress is known for rocking elegant ankara looks.

Here, she sports a gorgeous short-sleeved dress with cutout detailing around the neckline and sleeves.

Ankara look 4: Veekee James in mixed print

The fashion designer whose Christian faith is one she is proud of, sports a gorgeous mixed print ensemble in this photo.

The skirt and blouse design spells perfection.

Ankara look 5: Scarlet Gomez in colourful ankara

This is one way to style your ankara dress for church!

If you don't have an ankara dress in your closet that is appropriate for church, you can try layering for a different and modest result.

Ankara look 6

This beautiful lace and ankara combo with sheer-infusion is one way to keep your look stylish and edgy.

Here, the fashionista dons a beautiful dress featuring the double sleeve trend.

Ankara look 7

The Queen Anne neckline is still very much in vogue.

Rock a mixed print pencil midi dress with this classic neckline for that fashionable look.

With these stylish Ankara outfit ideas, you can confidently step into the church with a fashion-forward approach, combining modesty and trendiness.

So go ahead and rock your Ankara styles with grace, elegance, and a touch of cultural flair, as you worship in style at your place of worship!

Celebrity birthday: Actress Mide Martins celebrates new age with 4 beautiful looks

Popular Yoruba movie star and businesswoman, Mide Martins, has cause to celebrate as she turns a year older on Wednesday, April 12.

The actress, a top brand influencer, is known for rocking some classy looks. And for her birthday, she made sure to deliver in style.

From owambe garb to outfits that showed skin but with some elegance, the actress made sure to slay in honour of her birthday.

Source: Legit.ng