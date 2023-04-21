As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a festival of joy and gratitude that marks the end of the month-long fast, Mercy Aigbe's Instagram page serves as the perfect catalogue for modest and chic looks for Muslimas.

For many, Eid is an occasion to dress up in new clothes and indulge in traditional feasts and festivities.

If you're looking for inspiration for your Eid al-Fitr outfit, look no further than Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe, who is known for her elegant and modest fashion choices.

Some modest looks by Mercy Aigbe. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

From bright colours to statement prints and classic silhouettes, Aigbe's style is a perfect blend of modern and traditional, making her a style icon for many Muslim women.

Check out six below:

1. Mercy Aigbe in pink

For the Eid celebrations, the actress and mother of two stepped out for the festivities draped in a two-toned pink ensemble.

The look featured a maxi dress paired with a feather cuff kimono.

2. Mercy Aigbe in ankara

Here, the actress drapes her ivory beauty in a gorgeous bubu gown with an opening in the front.

The colourful print dress was paired with a matching headwrap and a gold clutch.

3. Mercy Aigbe in red look

Here, the actress rocks a red and white check kimono over a solid red dress.

She paired the look with a match red headwrap, some sunglasses and a gold purse.

4. Mercy Aigbe in grey

Here, the actress looks like royalty in a grey ensemble.

The look featured an regal bubu with a matching headwrap. She paired the look with some glasses and silver heart-shaped purse.

5. Mercy Aigbe in white

The gorgeous actress rocked a white lace dress which she paired with a veil around her shoulders and orange headwrap which matched her purse.

She accessorised with chunky gold jewellry.

6. Mercy Aigbe in blue

And for the final look, Aigbe 'blue' fans away in this gorgeous ensemble.

She rocked a blue ensemble with matching headwrap and blue clutch purse.

