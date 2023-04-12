A video is currently making the rounds on the internet as it shows a skincare vendor preparing her products

In the now-viral clip, the lady identified as @beckista_glow is seen adding power milk and honey into two buckets filled with different ingredients

The video which got over 150,000 views on TikTok has garnered mixed reactions among netizens

The era of 'organic skincare' continues to make waves in Nigeria. Despite constant warnings from medical practitioners about the dangers of using such products.

One skincare vendor, @beckista_glow, is currently trending on social media after a video of her showing how she makes skincare products for her clients was shared via her social media pages.

Photos of the skincare mixture. Credit: @beckista_glow (TikTok)

In the TikTok upload which has gotten over 150,000 views, she is seen seated in front of two buckets filled up with different powdery substances.

Adding to the pile and in her hands are a bottle of what appears to be honey and a pack of packaged yoghurt.

Despite tagging her products as organic, she is seen adding processed milk into the mixture before blending.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of skincare mix

la_doosh:

"This one is to buy it and eat when you are hungry now."

ehiizefua:

"I’m guessing the milk and hollandia she put inside is why they say “skin like milk”.

fatima_iidris:

"No measuring of anything, just vibes on vibes."

ysabel_avril:

"Make person Dey sleep ant go crowd your body just because you bathed with soap. Make she add hot water, na tea be that."

thepenwarrior:

"From the looks of it, it is also a no measuring zone. Black women have mercy on your skin please!"

_temiit.ope:

"E remain Groundnut and Sugar."

ourshoeplug:

"Skin like milk. Skin like yogurt, Skin like Dano, Fresh like honey. Organic doings. I hail ooooo."

myskin_doctrine:

"Once there’s no ingredient list on that product, these are the things they put inside. They’re just not proud to list them. Stay away from every brand like this and switch to safely formulated skincare products."

mz_fragile:

"Can never be me using that . I will turn from yellow to orange with green patches & violent veins."

