Bobrisky has stirred reactions online with a post revealing how much he spends to maintain his skin

The crossdresser made it clear that he's not cheap, seeing as he spends almost N3m on skincare products

Netizens, on seeing the post, called out the crossdresser for still using filter despite how much he claims to spend

Bobriksy took a swipe at netizens, making them know that their yearly rent is what he spends on his skincare products.

The crossdresser, in a post sighted online, revealed that he spends about N2.6m to purchase new products to pamper his skin.

Bobrisky revealed how much he spends to keep his skin glowing Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He made sure also to make it known that he is not cheap to be with, as his skin costs millions of naira.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions to Bob's post

dj_staffy:

"Make he abi she dey save money for kidney n cancer on."

deji__ix:

"Be like he buys for herself and whitemoney."

limaninaa:

"But the skin did not understand the assignment, so it went off topic."

jhuvinco_cey:

"Yet you use filter for every nonsense you post."

michelledera:

"Generally everyone knows skin care products are expensive.. Bob go and sleep."

benbills007:

"Lol you buy body cream that amount and still use filter to post all you pictures..You dey ment."

anita_dera_:

"Person wey dey smell from phone"

un_knomw04:

"Senior man get doings anyhow."

victoriaenyum:

"The way this man go smell I pity anyone sleeping with him Gosh."

chocol8quin:

"The skin is skinning."

phizys_empirehairs:

"Afi cream plugged naa, my own cream worths 3.5m Oya go and kee yasef"

Bobrisky stocks kitchen with expensive foodstuff

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, loves to brag about how much money he spends on himself.

He spent thousands of naira to stock up his house with pepper, fish, rice, tubers of yam, and other foodstuffs.

In the video sighted online, Bob was seen seated on the chair in a blue and white dress, pointing and directing his house helps on what to do.

Netizens asked the crossdresser if he went to get a caterer's order to show off online.

Source: Legit.ng