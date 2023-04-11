One nail tech showed her recycling-savviness by making nails out of old plastic bottles

People are all about being planet-friendly. However, it is not always easy. This Mzansi nail tech got recycling-savvy with plastic Fanta bottles, turning them into lush claws.

The beauty industry is, unfortunately, one of the industries that are harsh on the planet. So, when you see beauticians doing something that protects the earth, it is to be admired.

A Mzansi nail tech that goes by the TikTok handle @nails_by_mgg shared a video showcasing her invention. The excellent nail tech spends time cutting up old plastic Fanta bottles to make bases for nails.

Sharing the video, the lady showed off the fantastic nails she could create using plastic waste. Take a look:

Mzansi loves the planet-friendly invention and claims it is the way forward

Yes, this is what we like to see. Recycling is remarkable and people made it clear in the comments that this woman’s work is on point!

Read some of the hype:

@Stasia said:

"It’s about time we stopped patronising everything we see on the market!!! This is so amazing!!"

@Gladys Okiria said:

"The best way to save the planet."

@SHAWN said:

"Guys, I am using toilet rolls as blankets. The creativity is on another level."

@@KC fresh said:

If Fanta plastic bottles start getting scarce, I will hold you! Nice work out there."

@user6639839717042 said:

"You should have patented the idea. It's super awesome."

