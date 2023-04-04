April 4 is a day of celebration for the reality TV star, Lucy Edet, as she marks her birthday

The ex-BBNaija housemate got her fans gushing over her as she shared some stunning photos

Lucy rocked an emerald dress in one photo and a shimmery gold midi attire in another

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Lucy Edet, turned a year older on Tuesday, April 4, and went all out to mark it in style.

The 2020 star of the Lockdown edition of the show came through looking stunning for her 33rd birthday.

Lucy shared photos which saw her rocking two different looks in a studio photo shoot.

Photos from Lucy's birthday shoot. Credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

Check out the two beautiful looks below:

Look 1: Lucy in green dress

The self-acclaimed 'grill boss' left fans green with envy in this emerald dress.

The velvet ensemble featured sheer puffy sleeves in a lighter shade of green. She accessorised with some drop earrings and a bob wig.

The dress was designed by Nonnistics.

Look 2: Lucy stuns in gold

Here, the actress ditched her bob wig for a centre-part bone straight hair.

She sported a shimmery gold midi dress with long sleeves, ostrich feather cuffs, and a hemline.

Check it out below:

The reality star, who has done well to maintain a drama-free life post-BBNaija, has proven that she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

