Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Chomzy, recently left her fans in awe after posting new photos sporting a creatively designed dress.

The BBNaija stars have continued to make their mark on the Nigerian fashion scene, and their social media pages are proof of this.

Photos of Chomzy. Credit: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

Chomzy of the Level Up edition of the show has an amazing physique and is never afraid to show it off.

She recently shared news photos in yet another daring albeit creative look that has earned her compliments online.

In the photos, she was seen rocking a cute skater dress made from paper money, showing off her long legs in strappy heels.

The dress was designed by Toyin Lawani.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng