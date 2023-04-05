Hadiza Adesola Elegushi is currently trending on social media over the price of an abaya she worth in a recent photo

A Dubai-based personal shopper shared photos of the said abaya retailing for a whopping N2,980,459

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to debate about the pricing

Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi was recently seen in a photo dressed in an off-white abaya ensemble.

While it looked no different from most abaya designs, the said cost of the garment.

Photos of Hadiza Elegushi. Credit: @olorihadizaelegushi, @hausaroom

Source: Instagram

Dubai-based personal shopper identified on Instagram as @marsshopdubai, posted photos of a similar abaya design and in the caption, revealed the price to be a staggering N2,980,459.

Check out the post below:

Internet users react to photo of Hadiza Eleushi in N2.9m abaya

prankhottie:

"Do you know if it’s the f@ke original one?"

fabricaisle':

"A Queen should always stand out. She is not expected to wear the same garments as the rest of us. Let’s face it, distinct, comes at a cost."

omotoyosi_z:

"Money Dey na and we really cannot differentiate which is original or fake…thank you."

pinkjasmine15:

"She comes from money , and married into money! Her family is wealthy!"

mirabellenaturales:

"My fellow Queens , if you can afford it biko spoil yourself silly And if you can’t , buy correct adire bubu."

zoomdron:

"If it's 3 million, sorry to say it doesn't look it."

glitz_farms:

"So they made so many copies for a 3 million Agbaya if I ever buy a 3 million dress it will be custom made and owned by only me in the world."

sooclassyempire:

"Very possible, no big deal if she can afford it."

