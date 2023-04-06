Big Brother Titans star, Ebubu, recently got social media users buzzing over his choice of outfit

The ex-housemate was spotted at the airport with Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne, dressed in an orange set

Many people who saw the photos took to the comment section to liken him to a prisoner

Ebubu is not the first Titan to get slammed for their fashion statement, as Nelissa was also dragged at the finale

Ebubu may have just had his first taste of the cons of fame following recent photos of the star, which have surfaced online.

The Big Brother Titans ex-housemate was sighted at the airport with fellow finalists Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne, presumably headed for Nigeria.

Photos of Ebubu in the orange garb.

Source: Instagram

However, fans were not impressed with Ebubu's choice of outfit, which featured orange - a vibrant shade.

In the photos, he was seen in a two-piece orange loungewear which did not exactly come out as stylish as he may have hoped - according to the online fashion police.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions to Ebubu's orange outfit

simply_peshhy:

"Looks like a prisoner."

kizzyralph:

"Why was Ebubu dressed like he was just released from the prison."

babygirllldaisy:

"They just released Ebubu from bigbrothers house na so na prison be that."

yetundeao:

"Ebubu chose the best outfit biko."

_lindiee:

"Who advised Ebubu bikonu. Well if na Kanye West wear am now...una go copy copy."

kittyapie:

"As if Ebubu is coming out from prison."

beeyeenka:

"Of course everyone should be concerned. Him dey go prison?"

nini19_fanpg:

"Is Ebubu entering prison immediately he enters Naija or wot is this."

tarusnadinemorris:

"He looks like someone just being released from prison."

sangmorkie_:

"For a moment I thought Ebubu had been arrested."

_._ugoo_:

"Why is he wearing so much orange?"

