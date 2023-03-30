Celebrity Twin Moments: Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest Rock Same Look, Fans React
- Nigerian celebrities Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest created a buzz on social media by sharing photos of themselves wearing the same outfit
- Fans were quick to point out how differently the two-piece outfit appeared on both stars
- The photos quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and jokes, as fans and followers weighed in on the celebrity twin moment
Fans witnessed a double dose of doppelgängers as Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest pulled off the same style with remarkable similarity.
The outfit, which comprises a furry two-piece hooded ensemble, saw each star putting a unique spin on the look.
Cubana Chiefpriest had earlier shared a video of himself in the blue look, counting some money while showing off a display of luxury watches.
He sported a pair of clear glasses.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
"No t-shirt to wear?" Wizkid stirs reactions as he links up with female director for another shoot in 1 week
Watch the video below:
A couple of days after, Adekunle Gold, while on his trip in London, UK, rocked the same outfit, but with a bit more swag.
He paired the look with a white print bandana and some dark sunnies.
Check out the photos below:
Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest: Social media users share thoughts on who rocked it better
fabian_the_goldenboy:
"Na body hug una give Cubana."
__kofoworola_:
"Chief priest be like teddy bear."
perfumesandcolognes:
"Even cubana will choose Ag baby."
ikaydardison:
"Be like Father Christmas on his off days."
qudi_raph:
"Like simi said “everything’s not for everyone and that’s okay.”
flapitheking:
"like dem wrap cubana inside towel tell am to pose."
simply__ninii:
"Chief priest looks like winne the Pooh."
kaybs_wignature:
"Una just want make person talk wetin go make am be like say we carry person for mind . I sha know say no be every cloth na em everybody suppose wear. God abeg hold me make I no talk pass like this."
"He likes big things": Singer Boy Spyce & Linda Osifo leave tongues wagging as he kisses her in loved-up video
Fans react as Wizkid rocks same jacket with American rapper
Nigerian fashion lovers have been buzzing with reactions over a recent comparison of Wizkid and American rapper, Roddy Ricch.
Recall Legit.ng reported how Wizkid stepped out for an event rocking a designer varsity jacket from Louis Vuitton.
Shortly after his photo went viral, another star, an American rapper, Roddy Ricch was spotted rocking the jacket, which retails for N4.3 million (£7,900).
Source: Legit.ng