Nigerian celebrities Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest created a buzz on social media by sharing photos of themselves wearing the same outfit

Fans were quick to point out how differently the two-piece outfit appeared on both stars

The photos quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and jokes, as fans and followers weighed in on the celebrity twin moment

Fans witnessed a double dose of doppelgängers as Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest pulled off the same style with remarkable similarity.

The outfit, which comprises a furry two-piece hooded ensemble, saw each star putting a unique spin on the look.

Photos of Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @adekunlegold, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest had earlier shared a video of himself in the blue look, counting some money while showing off a display of luxury watches.

He sported a pair of clear glasses.

Watch the video below:

A couple of days after, Adekunle Gold, while on his trip in London, UK, rocked the same outfit, but with a bit more swag.

He paired the look with a white print bandana and some dark sunnies.

Check out the photos below:

Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest: Social media users share thoughts on who rocked it better

fabian_the_goldenboy:

"Na body hug una give Cubana."

__kofoworola_:

"Chief priest be like teddy bear."

perfumesandcolognes:

"Even cubana will choose Ag baby."

ikaydardison:

"Be like Father Christmas on his off days."

qudi_raph:

"Like simi said “everything’s not for everyone and that’s okay.”

flapitheking:

"like dem wrap cubana inside towel tell am to pose."

simply__ninii:

"Chief priest looks like winne the Pooh."

kaybs_wignature:

"Una just want make person talk wetin go make am be like say we carry person for mind . I sha know say no be every cloth na em everybody suppose wear. God abeg hold me make I no talk pass like this."

Source: Legit.ng