Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Amaka, shared new photos to celebrate turning a year older

In the photos, the Level Up ex-housemate sported a bedazzled micro mini dress with a frill hemline

In other birthday news, billionaire daughter Temi Otedola turned a year older and posted some glam photos

On Tuesday, March 21, Big Brother Level Up star, Amaka, clocked 24 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with her fans.

In the birthday photo, she sported a bedazzled dress featuring cowries and strings of beads. The reality TV star flaunted her curves and legs.

She rocked a wavy centre-part blonde wig and opted for a fierce makeup glam featuring dark brown lips and smoky eyes.

Her caption read:

"Phewww!!! Am so grateful to you God for how far I have come, lord if I have one ☝️ birthday request it would be for your favour, your mercy and your grace."

Check it out below:

