Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to share some new photos

The brand influencer and reality TV star was among the guests at a themed birthday party

Mercy's choice of outfit has sparked mixed reactions on social media due to the revealing nature

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mercy Eke sure knows how to get social media users talking, and this time is no different.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija star shared photos of her complete look at a themed birthday party, and some people are not impressed.

Photos of Mercy Eke. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The look featured a pair of denim pants styled to look like they were worn inside out.

She paired the swaggy denim pants with a transparent bralette featuring only love-shaped coverings around her areolas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

Social media reacts to Mercy Eke's oufit choice at birthday party

While most celebrities complimented her look, many others did not see anything right with it.

Check out some comments below:

eve.2715:

"The way people love nakedness on this internet eenn. Some will be hypocritically hailing her but at the back of their minds, know very well they can't expose their bodies like that. Life is a matter of choice though. I come in peace."

official_goody0007:

"If our government Dey think left, una way be youths too, no even dey close to left, abeg how is this hot and fashionable Abi my eye dey pain me, no be back of jeans be that or is that nu.de lingerie, una way they hail abeg una be social media thugs because if una want good governance so nah all this thing una won come the show us. Smh ‍♀️"

agfx_trading:

"The rate people celebrate nu.dity is on another level..."

officialnaomi.n:

"There’s nothing good about this picture, it’s so revealing, I’m a big fan of lambo but have to be honest."

erima.iso:

"Na mercy that I use my card take joke for bbn, argue with Titan be this, I still love you sha, but u going naked almost every time is not a role model I want for me, let me just unfollow u, no be say u send me sha."

queendiva295's profile picture:

"Person de craze una call am fashion."

fav2141:

"This is no longer fashion but madness."

pearlprechy_official:

"Pple will surely not tell u d truth."

africanprince_goodson:

"For those complaining about the outfit... lamboooo she's a brand...and a business woman of course...she knows what she's doing..she is who thinks she is..you used to watch bbnaija in 2019....this is the content we signed up for...mercy she's real... she's still the old mercy we used to love and we love her like this❤️ she's our very own Cardi B...our very own international babe❤️"

rosej2514:

"This is what pay their bills,watin go really engage their page is what they upload that will make the comment section rolling and Mata is counting so they will get their cool dollars at the end of the month.na abnormal things naija likeomo Igbo toh pa wo."

Denim on denim: Singer Tiwa Savage's take on popular style trend in upcycled look

Tiwa Savage has proven to be a queen of fashion in her, and we couldn't agree more.

The denim-on-denim trend has been in vogue for a while now, and what better way to rock it than to infuse eco-friendliness into it.

The singer recently shared photos of herself sporting a complete denim look featuring a strapless mini dress, a long dress coat and a pair of knee-high boots - all made from denim.

Source: Legit.ng