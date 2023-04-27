A video of two individuals spotted on the streets in an unusual costume has gone viral

The video, which is trending online, sees them in costumes made of numerous empty cans

Some internet users who saw the video have likened it to Nigerian masquerades

In an era where conversations around eco-friendly fashion remain a top priority, seeing videos of recycled creativity is often times refreshing, albeit amusing.

Photos of the can costumes. Credit: @officialowengee

Source: Instagram

One video that has left some Nigerians amused is a clip showing two individuals walking on the street in thick costumes made of numerous empty cans.

They were both seen moving in simple dance steps that left passersby smiling.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of can masquerades

niyola:

"Trypophobia kicked in."

chefyummyyonmi:

"It's screaming the King of Fashion @tiannahsplacempire, please help us re-arrange it."

comedianphronesis:

"CANival."

tyoppy_1010:

"Ara Orun with sauce. "

petit.jennie:

"See creativity."

simplysuah3009:

"Only @tiannahsplacempire can achieve this and it will look beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng