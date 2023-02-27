American Actress Sherly Lee Ralph famed for her role in the Motherland: Fort Salem television series turned heads at the 2023 NAACP awards

The 66-year-old wore a custom-made kente gown by one of Ghana's outstanding female fashion designers, Pistis Ghana

Fashion lovers and style influencers from across the world have commented on the Instagram photos shared by Sherly Lee Ralph

Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana and her team are doing exceptionally well with their corseted kente dress for brides and top fashion icons.

This is the team's second time designing kente dresses for top American actresses in February 2023.

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph turns heads in a kente gown by Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana. source: @pistisgh

Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a corseted kente gown by Pistis Ghana to the 2023 NAACP awards on Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California.

According to the Motherland: Fort Salem star, completing her stunning gown took 1000 hours of hand-beading work.

Some social media have commented on Sherly Lee Ralph's Instagram post

satricetate:

"FLAWLESS. AGELESS BEAUTY. POISE. GRACE. LOVE. ESSENCE. GORGEOUS...SHERYLL!!!"

utah_jen:

"That. Dress. The fit of that dress."

amichelle84:

"She is serving Lewks Hunni ✨✨"

kelisafrica:

"I love the Kente ❤️❤️❤️ love you too."

mediabizto:

"ATE and left no crumbs."

essence_says:

"Gorgeous in every way!"

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo has shared insights about how the brains behind the Pistis Ghana styled her on multiple occasions.

The talented designer Pistis Ghana has received many positive accolades after sharing beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption.

"GRATITUDE . No duty is more urgent than giving thanks. We’re truly grateful to @thesherylleeralph for wearing our gown to the @naacpimageawards and @ivycoco23 for styling it to perfection!

@mckinneyhammond you are truly a Godsend. Thank you for being the reason all of this happened."

Some social media users have showered praises on the creative director of Pistis Ghana.

chrystalkaryee:

"Gooooorgeous!!! youuuu did that!"

lina_kay1:

"You make our motherland and its citizens proud! Big ups to you."

nanaoforiattaayim:

"Beautiful congratulations ✨"

harriet_cjongal:

"I'm so full of praise for my people ❤️❤️❤️"

bunmifbyron:

"Yasssss truly amazing!!!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh