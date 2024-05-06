Nigerian celebs were at their best as they turned up in classy vintage designs at the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere in South Africa

It was a contest to dress to kill and everyone came with their A-game including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Osas Ighodaro, among others

This listicle takes a look at how their outfits were combined with expensive accessories that gave them splendid looks and commendation from fans

Nigerian celebs were well represented at the Season 3 premiere of the Netflix series Bridgerton and they showed up rocking exquisite vintage attire at the event held in South Africa.

In this listicle, Legit.ng highlights how some of the attendees displayed class and elegance and proved that aside from being professionals in their fields, they can also give style inspiration.

Nigerian celebs look gorgeous at Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Image credit; @ebuka, sharonooja

Source: Instagram

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slays in high-waist trousers

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed that he is one fashionista who cannot disappoint his fans as he wore silver high-waist trousers, a shirt, and a button-designed jacket.

He rocked e a cowboy hat that matched his attire and grey shoes that made him look magnificent. His fans were impressed and they commended his outfit.

2. Kieke rocks a ball gown in style

Skit maker and presenter Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori is not only talented and beautiful, she is cementing her place in the industry as a fashion icon. She displayed this at the premiere with her gold ball gown, which had a puffy shoulder design.

The mother of one wore silver earrings and a necklace to complement her look. Her hair was styled backward and she struck different lovely poses for her photoshoot session.

3. Osas looks stunning in a peach outfit

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro looked gracious in her peach skirt and blouse with a fluffy hand and flowery design.

She wore stylish hand gloves, silver beads on her neck, and earrings that complemented her outfit. Her makeup and hairstyle were beautiful and it gave her a gorgeous look.

4. Sharon Ooja rocks a purple dress

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja slayed in a purple dress that made her look like a princess. Her flowery outfit was combined with high heels shoes and accessories of earrings, necklace, and bangles that gave her a glamorous look.

5. Idia Aisen glows in her dress

Actress Idia Aisen looked stylish in a red and white ball gown which she blended with a silver and orange crown. She also rocked a long red hand glove, a silver and orange necklace, and earrings that gave her a regal look.

Her fans were in awe of her and they commended her for blending her Edo-themed crown with her vintage outfit.

6. Hilda Baci stuns many in princess attire

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, wore a fluffy purple ball gown that made her look like a princess. She adorned colourful flowery designs on her hair that added to her beauty, and her hand glove gave her outfit a perfect vintage look.

