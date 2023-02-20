Singer Tiwa Savage is currently having the time of her life abroad as indicated by recent videos spotted on social media

The singer attended a Vogun event where she met with EIC Edward Enningful and Hollywood actor Leonard DiCaprio

Another video captured the moment Tiwa partied hard with Hollywood top gun Jamie Foxx and Nigerians had mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian celebrities are scoring loads of accolades from many in the online community for representing that country in the international community.

Just recently, afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, attended a Vogue Magazine event where she got to dine with editor-in-chief Edward Enningful and Hollywood actor, Leonard DiCaprio.

Tiwa Savage chills with Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: @tiwasavage/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, those were not the only top stars Tiwa got to meet as another video captured her having a good time with Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx.

Unlike the subtle setting with Enningful and Dicaprio, Tiwa and Foxx were captured on the dance floor busting some serious dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The My Darling crooner whined her waist as Foxx took his position behind her and equally got in the celebratory mood.

Watch the videos as seen online below:

Nigerians react

mudi_mayne said:

"Leonard DiCaprio, man's too classic, from titanic to the Great Gatsby. Love this ❤️."

stanley_nweze said:

"Nigerians are really going places..."

fisayooflagos said:

"Na who Una wan dey compare with tem be this ? Oh plsssss."

nnenaya_soso said:

"Proud of us we’re creative and talented."

oeuvre.dollarpam said:

"Una don start again oh… Omah lay go enter depre-ssion again oh Jamie pls leave tiwa alone!"

iam_ojay_igwe said:

"Everything any female artiste wan do or is doing, Tiwa has been there and done that. Make trend no dey make us lose guard. She's a queen and more LEGEND!"

micho_tello said:

"Omah Lay go soon do Diss song for Jamie Foxx."

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform at NBA Halftime show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music stars Tems, Burna Boy and Rema received accolades from many in the online community.

This comes after all three music stars gave stellar performances at the highlight anticipated NBA All-Star games halftime show.

Videos from the performance made the rounds on social media and many Nigerians hailed the superstars.

Source: Legit.ng