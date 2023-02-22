James Brown joined the long list of homeowners in Lagos on his birthday, February 22

The crossdresser had earlier shared photos specially taken to mark his day as netizens showed him love

While many people congratulated James Brown, others expressed doubt that the crossdresser splurged millions on the beautiful building

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown celebrated his 24th birthday on February 22 in style.

The controversial celebrity on his Instagram page shared a video as he announced that he gifted himself a home.

James Brown shows off new house on his birthday Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The video showed off the nice exterior of the building, an indicator that the inside would make a luxurious statement.

James excitedly shouted as he ran from the balcony of the house to the front door in his usual dramatic fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The crossdresser wrote:

"I GIFT myself a HOME for my 24th Yrs Birthday. Thanks to y’all my DURLINGS for your love and Support @jamesbrown_empire. House agent @peace_tochukwu23."

See the post below:

Netizens react to James Brownb's new purchase

kingspathproperty:

"A Big Congratulations Miss James . Rule your world !!"

faith_ieee:

"James done go school finish? abi queen’s death still they affect am?"

trap9422:

"You don come get real house before senior man,am happy for you James.No audio life."

ladydeewellness:

"Congratulations . More blessings."

hassanchase111:

"I no wan hear say na prank oo."

layor1773:

"Everybody is caping on internet "

luli_essentials:

"Congratulations, your neighbor don hear am "

berri_tiga:

"Congrats oo ❤️. Ur neighbors go hear word sha ❤️"

adetoro_adebola:

"Let us know where una they see this money."

zillafrosh:

"Now where are those that are saying we have lost another man…see am oooo e don buy house oooooooo…my own is do anything that makes you happy and gives you money Periodt "

brodashaggi:

"…. Congrats Your new neighbors don subscribe to premium wahala "

yes_iam_nifeh:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️But e no go funny if this house isn’t yours ooo James ehehnnn."

James Brown channels his inner beyoncé as he celebrates birthday

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown Obialor set social media on fire with some images he shared online to celebrate his birthday.

The birthday boy, who turned 24 on February 22, 2023, trended across all social media platforms, stirring different types of conversation.

Amid all the attention he got on his birthday as he celebrated, James went on to post that he channelled American singer Beyoncé. The post was tagged with a Beyoncé song, Break My Soul.

Source: Legit.ng