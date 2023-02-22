Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora, has proven to be a fashionista who knows her onions

Following her journey into fame, the TV star has continuously dazzled fans with her style prowess

In this article, Legit.ng draws readers into some of the moments Cee-C made the perfect wedding guest, fashion wise

With Cee-C, best believed every look will be a big hit. The Big Brother Naija reality TV star is unarguably one of the most stylish Nigerian celebrities.

Photos of Cee-C in different asoebi styles. Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

With curves in the right place and the right amount of confidence to show it off, Cee-C never fails to impress fans with her sense of style. And when it comes to asoebi fashion, she is a queen.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of five times she came through in gorgeous wedding guest looks.

Check them out below:

Wedding guest look 1

In the photos, the reality TV star draped her curves in a corset bodice dress featuring sheer and a sweetheart neckline with pointy short sleeves.

With her hair partly packed into a half pony, she sported beautiful soft glam makeup.

Wedding guest look 2

Cee-C looked every inch a bride in this jaw-dropping ensemble. The reality TV star's green outfit was in celebration of Nigeria's independence.

If you want to ensure the spotlight remains on you at your traditional wedding, then get yourself this regal look.

Wedding guest look 3

Here, she served it hot and classy in an off-shoulder mono-sleeve dress with an embellished corset bodice dress.

The floor-length dress flattered her beautiful physique.

Wedding guest look 4

The reality star was among the stars that attended the premiere of Toyin Abraham's movie, The Ghost And The Tout Too.

Her hairdo, and her jewellery all complimented her bejewelled dress perfectly. However, a brighter pair of shoes would have been a better choice for the look.

Wedding guest look 5

Here, the reality star sported a daring purple ensemble.

The look featured a plunging sheer neckline with a high-low flounce, showing off her flawless legs in the dress.

Cee-C sure knows how to dress!

