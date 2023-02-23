Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has rocked some stylish pieces in recent time

As the co-host of the ongoing Big Brother Titans show, the media man makes it a duty to dazzle fans

In this article, Legit.ng gives fans a refresher of all the looks Ebuka has sported on the show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu never misses an opportunity to remind fans that he is not called the fashion god for nothing.

Almost every outfit he dons is a hit, as the chances of him disappointing fans are often pretty slim.

Photos of Ebuka in different attires. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The media hunk is a co-host of the ongoing Big Brother Titans alongside Lawrence Maleka, and has been serving looks so far.

Take a look at some ensembles rocked by the fashionista so far:

Look 1

And for his first look, he gave fans a dose of some double 07 energy!

He shared photos of his outfit, which saw him looking like a million bucks in a dapper tuxedo with white lapels.

He rocked a black shirt underneath and paired the look with aviator sunnies and sleek shoes.

Look 2

After wowing fans and viewers with his dapper tuxedo, he returned on stage looking like a real African fashion god.

He draped his fit body in an agbada ensemble with feather cuffs. The look also featured a sequin part in the centre of the outfit, which matched his cap.

Look 3

Trust Ebuka to always come through in unconventional fits!

Here, he sported a cropped jacket over a grayscale patterned kaftan and a black cap with some sunglasses.

Look 4

Here, Ebuka sports a three-piece ensemble with some sleek sunshades.

The outfit comprised a shirt, a blazer and a pair of well-tailored pants all of which were in print.

Look 5

For the third Sunday Live show, which will see at least four housemates (two pairs) leaving the show, Ebuka stepped on stage in blue attire.

He sported an agbada with a single strand of white traditional beads. He paired the look with a bedazzled cap also in the same colour and shade.

Look 6

In these photos, he rocked a beige blazer set featuring striped sheer and velvet sleeves.

He paired the outfit with a lovely necklace and his signature sunglasses.

Look 7

And for his most recent look, the

Source: Legit.ng