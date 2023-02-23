Social media users have reacted with mixed feelings to a photo of a dress selling for N240,000

According to the post, the bronze-coloured strapless midi dress tagged 'Tomiwa' was designed by a Nigerian

However, many people who saw the post have trolled the dress, which they believe is overly pricey

While many people are all for the 'buy Nigerian' movement, a particular post about a Nigerian-designed dress has left many people scratching their heads.

Twitter user, @billionaireebb, shared a screenshot of a dress selling for N240,000.

Photos of the dress on a model and a stock model. Credit: Nick Dolding, @billionaireebb (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

While the bronze-coloured strapless midi dress tagged 'Tomiwa' appeared beautiful on the model, the poster and many others were not impressed.

The Twitter user said ready-to-wear brands are a pandemic.

Social media users react to photo of N240k dress

asoebiafrica:

"For dress wey dem no iron well sef. Darts no even align. If you gon charge exorbitantly, put in the works."

@doziritrader:

"For material wey be 1000 per yard "

dee_beauty_episode:

"Even the sold out they put its scam! All to trick people that their business i booming and encourage others to buy! Dress wey go tear if I raise leg ."

quyndyl:

"Na flabbergasted silk fabric, goldly knitted and heavenly pressed nau. It was hand made from fabric to sewing to finishing. Well thought about by 15 archangels. God sketched the design himself . Na the people wey buy am for 240,000 wey God go punish bcz na una dey cause this rubbish"

@ToriaGideon:

"These peopl annoy me, sometimes you look at the item and you don’t see effort. 240k for what exactly?"

sisilola_dr:

"Nigerain tailors / desginers and their unrealistic prices, even internationally known brands won't sell this shimi for that price..."

ed__nahh:

"How much for duchess satin??? 2k a yard higher quality about 5k a yard how many yards dem take sew am???"

@darah___a:

"I'm all up for fashion designers getting paid their worth but this is equal to a ripoff. The waistline is poorly seamed & pressed. At that price, I shouldn't see one stitch at the hem of the skirt. The finishing is too basic for a high end pret-a-porter."

@Tejumola__:

"I don’t even care about the price but this is a poorly sewn dress."

Source: Legit.ng