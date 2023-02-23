A post about the popular cornrow hairstyle online has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Twitter user, @Cele__Audu, shared photos of the hairstyle, stating that men prefer it on women

However, while some people agreed with him, others had different thoughts to share about it

A lot of women love to change their looks every now and then, even going as far as spending hundreds of thousands of naira on hair extensions to look pretty for themselves and, in some cases, their boo.

However, it appears there is only one hairstyle men love on women, that is, according to @Cele__Audu.

The Twitter user shared photos of ladies rocking cornrows and stated in the caption that it is the hairstyle men love the most on women.

Photos of cornrow hairstyles. Credit: @Cele_Audu

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Dear ladies this is the most appealing hairstyle guys love to see on y’all."

Social media users react to cornrow tweet

While some agreed with him, some ladies maintained that they don't style their hair for men, adding that it does nothing to stop cheating men.

Check out some comments below:

@fineboytunde_:

"I love anything my lady decide to do."

@mo_sexxi:

"Its not every woman that has full black hair , and such only look good when you have a fair , clean skin to compliment it . Is like saying we like men with beards , is it all men that have full beards ? Wo rest jare , i dey find my pvc."

@aystickz:

"As long as she’s pretty, I’m cool with any hair."

miley_smalls:

"After doing it, they will now proceed to meddle with lady bone straight.. they will even buy the bone straight for her. Moral of the story? Wear your hair how YOU like it, not for anybody."

mutlu___kadin:

"My own man don’t like it o, he prefer braids or Ghana weaving."

eneg.id_:

"Na lie oh, running ‍♂️ ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️away from expenses as usual Ahn Ahn."

melanin_ag:

"So I shouldn’t do what I want to do with my hair because guys don’t like it?"

cianomek_26:

"They will still cheat on you with a girl wearing bone straight."

ugegbe__oyibo:

"They will still cheat and even leave you for a woman that wears frontal and human hair.. stop playing."

