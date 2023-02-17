Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, has warmed hearts on the internet after sharing a photo of their son, Boluwatife Balogun

Apparently, the doting mum had joined her son for his school's inter-house sports event where they were required to play dress up

Tife and his mum rocked traditional northern attires and many were seen in the comment section gushing over mother and son

Shola Ogudu, singer Wizkid’s first baby mama, doesn’t shy away from frequently showing the world their son, Boluwatife Balogun.

Just recently, the doting mum took to her Instagram page with an adorable photo taken with the young man during a school outing.

Wizkid's 1st son Tife stuns in northern attire. Photo: @o.oluwanishola

From indications, Shola had joined her little man at an inter-house sports event where they were required to play dress up.

Tife was spotted in traditional northern attire and his mum who posed beside him also wore something similar, complete with a scarf.

Sharing the photo, she teasingly described her son as a prince of Kano while calling herself his hajia.

See post below:

Social media users react

thebalogunbrothers said:

"Big Boy teeeGrowing so fast."

ejuraaaaa said:

"You're doing well God continue to bless you and tife."

ahmad__abdulazeez said:

"Thank you for showing love to us ( Hausa people) ."

xena_accessories said:

"It’s beautiful.Its a very nice concept.I love the bond between you and our son.e hugs sis."

muyee_wazy said:

"So cute and beautiful. Una dey Kano ??"

olayinkaqodir said:

"Bolu don dey tall reach you o."

