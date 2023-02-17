An elderly fashion influencer recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

Following MSCHF's release of their latest footwear design tagged the 'Astro boots', many fashion lovers have been rocking it

The video of the elderly influencer identified as Gramps has earned him compliments online

The jury may still be out on the latest footwear design by MSCHF, but it appears this fashionista grandpa is slowly changing minds about the design.

Identified simply as Gramps, the elderly fashionista shared a video in which he styled the Astro boots in four different ways.

Photos of Gramps styling the boots. Credit: @jaadie

Source: Instagram

Mostly pairing them with baggy pants, the style boss rocked some pretty swaggy shirts and jackets which went perfectly well with the red shoes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment grandpa in trending Astro boots

vonn.jpeg:

"He ate these you can’t lie."

theaslayway:

"He ate but I still hate them."

elizhacolquitt:

"I approve because he’s literally just having fun with it."

stevenmark1996:

"Pops ate that. Still wont wear em."

brenm777:

"Not a fan of the shoes but the old gent knows how to style them."

vic_riches:

"Grandpa dripping for real."

talentgoddess:

"The only person who could wear them."

bbgm4r:

"Proof that if u know how to style em they fye."

jay_warrior:

"Gramps made these look fire."

_gorgeousshishi:

"Oddly, I only like when he wears them."

Source: Legit.ng