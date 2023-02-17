A Port Harcourt-based fashion designer identified as @d_isiomaapparels recently replicated a design for a client

In photos shared by fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, the recreated version is placed in a collage with the original design

Many people who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to compliment the replication

With a good fashion designer in your corner, looking good will come easy.

A fashion designer based in Port Harcourt, @d_isiomaapparels, recently made her client very happy.

Photos of the original and recreated version. Credit: @d_isiomaaparels

Source: Instagram

The client had ordered a lace dress with beige underlining and puffy white long sleeves.

Although done in a different fabric, the replication stuck to the theme of the look and the result was splendid.

Check out the recreated version below:

mafott_fabrics:

"Yayyy.. thought it was the same designer for both before the caption "

bukkyrich:

"They even have the same eyes."

julicutefashion:

"9 out of 10"

rakaelekanem:

"Which is which? "

