Queen Naomi Silekunola, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her recent look

For Valentine's Day, the queen sported a stunning red dress which was inspired by Cardi B

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how the rapper rocked a blue look similar with Ghanaian star, Nana Akua Addo's 2020 AMVCA look

It is Valentine's Day and the stars are celebrating with beautiful striking looks!

One such person is Queen Naomi Silekunola whose latest Instagram photos have left fans in awe.

Photos of Naomi and Cardi B. Credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one shared photos rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing.

The look designed by CEO Luminee shares a striking resemblance with Cardi B's 2023 Grammy Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Just like the symbolic beautiful essence of a butterfly on this special day of love, I can say my life is a sure sign of hope, transformation and new beginnings. Happy valentine, my beautiful and ever-loyal family."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Queen Naomi's red lookokoro101nairobi:

"Cardi B no do pass this."

juvicmichael_couture:

"Cardi will be proud of you."

emhiest:

"You are so beautiful, graceful and classy."

busola_oke:

"It's plenty your Royal Majesty keep glowing and shinning."

boquisplace_makeovers:

"E choke "

Fashion lovers react as Cardi B rocks similar look to Nana Akua's 2020 dress

Following the much-talked-about 2023 Grammy Awards show, several fans are not yet over some looks from the ceremony.

One look which stood out was Cardi B's royal blue ensemble which earned her fashion nods.

Interestingly, the look is not as unique as many people think.

"Fashion is being authentically myself": BBNaija Jackie B says, shares her beauty essentials

One of the first things people notice about Jackie B is her infectious smile and if you've met her in person, her warm and captivating aura is undeniably powerful.

Away from that, the 2021 Big Brother Naija is one curvaceous fashionista whose physique and sense of style has endeared her to many people.

The gorgeous mother of one attended the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja which took place on February 11.

Source: Legit.ng