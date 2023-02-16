A fashionista has taken to social media to share her shopping experience with an online clothing store

In the video, she shared a clip of the jumpsuit she wanted and then followed it up with another clip in which she showed what she got

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers about the nature of her jumpsuit

Sometimes, only shopping doesn't always end in joy and this is something one lady can relate with.

Photos of what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @krakscentral

Source: Instagram

The lady ordered a body-hugging snake print jumpsuit with front openings.

However, what she got was a bit different in design and colour.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on lady's snake print jumpsuit

damilola_a_:

"Na only the shiny fabric be the difference na, Oya catwalk small maybe the style go show"

richmanswife__:

"The snake way dem use for that second girl never even die Dem skin am alive "

mc_jessecfr:

"It’s the same thing, you’re even lucky it’s your size. No dey waste our data abeg."

_layomi___:

"People should ask her how Much she got her own cuz they will buy something of 3,000 and expect it to look like the one of 15k. Moreover this particular one it’s just the print that is different."

iamyetundebakare:

"Na cloth you order … you no order body/shape‍♀️‍♀️"

fina_luvs_mohammed:

"You forgot to order the body too. Beside the snake they used for yours is just light skinned."

