Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora, was a wedding guest over the weekend

The top brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her looks

Cee-Cee looked so gorgeous in a blue corset bodice dress which was well cinched in the waist area, bringing out her curves

Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee-Cee stepped out over the weekend for a wedding event.

As always, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star did so in style.

Photos of Cee-Cee. Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look, and it was absolutely stunning.

In the photos, she draped her curves in a corset bodice dress featuring sheer and a sweetheart neckline with pointy short sleeves.

With her hair partly packed into a half pony, she sported a beautiful soft glam makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users compliment Cee-Cee's wedding guest look

thearinolao:

"Most gorgeous."

its.kemma_:

"It cost billion dollars to look this pretty❤️"

bibyonce:

"At first I thought it was Omosexy ❤️You look gorgeous Cece❤️"

_just.steph__:

"The dress is everything for me."

tyl_da:

"Blue me away."

glammiebyeva:

"Fine like three million people join together."

1chikky:

"The most beautiful."

marie.t_k:

"So so so pretty."

jibrilsado:

"A very stylish, very stunning wedding guest! ❤️"

