Destiny Etiko's stylist has taken to social media to react after fans slammed the actress over her recent appearance

Recall that for Valentine's Day, the actress shared a video and photos of herself dressed in a red and white catsuit

In response to the backlash, the stylist claimed the look cost almost half a million naira

The magic handa behind Destiny Etiko's stylist look has shot back at haters criticizing the look.

Recall that for Valentine's Day on February 14, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself dressed in the Valentine's Day colour; red and white.

In the video, the actress rocked a form-fitting catsuit featuring red embellishments and a headpiece.

Well, in another video posted online, the stylist identified as @vtwins_hairworld_salon_asaba_ maintained that the outfit is beautiful and cost a whopping N400,000.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as stylist reveals cost of Destiny Etiko's Valentine look

ego__oyibo280:

"But I want to ask something, Destiny is an A list actress and has the money, why can’t she just hire top stylists like Ceoluminee, Swanky and Co to style her for God’s sake? Woh na she sabi."

becky_patrick123:

"Make she no tell us price na nonsense she wear."

r._i._a._m:

"Stylist wey dem suppose stone"

duchesssuzy:

"Lol that jumpsuit is 110k at most make una Dey calm down it’s not even about the price,it’s the fact that she looks tacky af in it,let’s not even talk about the shoe‍♀️‍♀️ she can do better!!"

lil_nanya:

"It’s not about the price pls .she needs to change .even the nails are Trashy."

white.melanin:

"What in the name of Mgbeke is this tho . She’s way prettier than how the dress makes her look.

ellacurzy:

"Make she no tell us it's not giving anything periodttt!!! It's screaming trash!!!!!"

