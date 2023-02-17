A video of a bride showing all the beautiful dresses she rocked on her wedding day has gone viral

In the video, she is seen rocking different gorgeous looks ranging from her white wedding gown to her traditional look

Several fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment her style

When a fashionista is getting married, best believe she'll come through looking her very best.

A lady identified as @toniolaoye1 on Instagram got married to her beau, rocking five different looks.

Photos of the bride in her different looks. Credit: @toniolaoye1

A video showing all five looks was shared bt @sugarweddings and it left many people impressed.

In the video, she is seen in her regal white wedding dress, then a shimmering strapless number before proceeding to drape her curves in a blue mini dress.

This is followed by two more gorgeous looks.

Check them out below:

Social media users react to bride's 5 looks

mooflagos__:

"Again!…. Why did this wedding not trend?. All her outfits were "

sa_ra_co_co:

"Her wedding gown is magnificent "

therealmrsjones1509:

"She has been planning for long, this is not ordinary. May her marriage be beautiful as theses Fits,amen."

gifxlove:

"Money is good."

ayodele_sanusi:

"People get strength sha...beautiful bride tho."

perfectevents_byjane:

"She slayeddddd all her outfit. Her Glam squad did an amazing job."

bosslady_hairline:

"Everything "

marple_eventsng:

"That wedding dress is fire Smashed all looks"

miz_sekinah:

"Its the wedding dress for me. Omo!"

