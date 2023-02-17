

Fox stepped out lugging a life-sized black “body bag” by Toronto-based designer Mikhael Kale

Several internet users who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to react to it

Julia Fox is famous for her shocking style statements, but her latest accessory seems to be taking the cake so far.

The popular fashion influencer and actress closed out New York Fashion Week on Wednesday evening, February 15, with a rather jaw-dropping fashion accessory.

Photos of Julia with the bag. Credit: @juliafox, @theshaderoom

Source: Instagram

She stepped out in all-black, sporting a life-sized black “body bag” by Toronto-based designer Mikhael Kale down the streets of Manhattan.

More soft sculpture than satchel, the creepy vinyl creation stands 6 feet tall and weighs 3.5 pounds, the brand tells Page Six Style.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react to Julia Fox's 'body bag'

blameitonkway:

"When you helping yo drunk friend out the club."

realmalanicash:

"Now how she gone fit that in her house ? She already know she don’t got no space."

onlyohsojasi:

"This is not fashion and we, the people, are tired of these high end brands playing in our faces and making a mockery of real design and talent...why would you walk around looking like you're carrying a person? It's not couture nor cute; it's just stupid."

jewelz1027:

"What world are we living in?!?!?"

deraydavis:

"When ya homegirl drunk but it’s her BIRTHDAY!! "

i.am.dr.arumala:

"If you are black please don’t do this! They pull us over for simply riding in a nice car. This? Gonna be doing practice on ya! Then we are gonna have to do go fund me for you. Be forewarned."

queen_kaylou:

"When you try way too hard."

yvrkzcvdexne:

"Designer brands just make anything now."

