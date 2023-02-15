Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of her Valentine's look

The popular actress and brand influencer rocked a red and white catsuit that featured a headpiece

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it

Destiny Etiko has once again gotten Nigerians buzzing with mixed reactions over her fashion choices.

For Valentine's Day on February 14, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself dressed in the Valentine's Day colour; red and white.

Destiny Etiko rocked a red catsuit that left netizens with questions. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actress rocked a form-fitting catsuit featuring red embellishments and a headpiece.

The look featured v-patterns and brought out her curves as per usual.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko's red outfit

While Destiny may have appeared self-confident and pleased with her look, her fans didn't quite share that.

Check out some reactions below:

vivianagbomu:

"Naaa for real… change ur stylist."

claireibe923:

"Your stylist is not doing well, you are beautiful and well shaped but this outfit is not doing good."

officialfranca_syvernus:

"Fire go damage your stylist."

real_prisca_baby:

"Destiny and fashion they always fight "

tony.matthew1:

"The woman seriously needs a fashion stylist."

princess_annie39:

"Is not giving at all."

sparkles01___:

"I love you Destiny... But this outfit looks like a Super Hero Costume... Happy Vals Day Anyways."

presh.___:

"Fire your stylist!!"

dorismoonlight:

"You really tried ooo. You wore this attire in this hot weather. Weather wey be like we Dey use China’s artificial sun."

kate_emmanuell:

"Spider woman, happy Val‍♀️"

stan_ike:

"Always dressing childish, your an adult please try dress like one."

official_syliva:

"Waiting be this with this your fine shape, you just Dey make person vex with your dressing."

