Doja Cat charted Twitter trends when she stepped out in a blood-red outfit for Schiaparelli's spring 2023 fashion show in Paris

The star also had her body painted with red paint and then covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the look with many saying Doja Cat is getting out of hand

Doja Cat is always hogging headlines for the wrong reasons lately.

The Woman hitmaker got peeps talking when she appeared at the Balenciaga show with a black eye-inspired makeup look in October 2022.

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to Doja Cat's bizarre outfit. Image: @dojacat

The rapper recently had the streets buzzing when she rocked another daring outfit at the Paris Fashion Week.

Doja Cat wears a red outfit and paints her body with red paint

For Doja Cat, attending events is no longer about wearing glamorous gowns and makeup, the star has stepped her fashion up a notch.

Elle reported that the Planet Her rapper looked stylish in a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier with matching stiletto boots and a knitted skirt, covered in lacquered wooden beads.

Fans react to Doja Cat's look

As expected, social media users had many theories regarding the Grammy Award-winning rapper's look. Many headed to Daily Loud's Twitter page and said they were not feeling it, while others felt that Doja Cat needs help.

@mutohd said:

"Looks like it was that time of the month & she sneezed."

@peabojmusic1 wrote:

"Doja Cat out here looking like hell on earth."

@itsnkenge added:

"I think Doja’s look from the neck down is . It’s everything above that scares me. I kind of wish the jewels elegantly dispersed towards her face, making her head exposed. Add some fire makeup and the look would be a bomb. ‍♀️"

@slaymasterbri noted:

"Doja KEEPS showing us the demon that occupies her body… but I digress. Literally, everything in our faces and we’re still bliiiind bliiiiind (in my SZA voice)"

