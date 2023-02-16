Popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

The movie star shared photos of herself and her mother dressed in the same bubu designs

Several fans took who saw the photos on her Instagram took to her comment section to share their thoughts

Jemima Osunde recently left fashion lovers talking after she joined the bubu gang, and brought her mother along.

The Nollywood actress posted photos of herself as well as her mother both dress in red and black bubus.

While her mother accessorized with some sunglasses and a red handbag, Jemima opted for a black mini bag and sunglasses.

Sharing the photos, she asked her fans to decide who rocked the bubu look better.

Check out the post below:

Jemima Osunde amd mum: Fans share thoughts on who rocked it better

jewelrtw:

"Jummy baby rock it better ❤️"

elsieokpocha:

"Mama did, I can't even lie."

ife_kitan:

"Definitely mooma she even pose pass @jemimaosunde."

glambypee:

"This one is not even lie. She actually wore it better see the afro na?!!! Perfect hairstyle for the perfect dress❤️"

petite_arikeade:

"It’s the AUDACITY to come and compare for me . When you already know who wore it better . I give you F for effort sha, you try."

_feresisemi_:

"We both know who wore it better, but since you don't want the truth then it's you"

