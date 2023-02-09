Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has once again reminded fans that she is a fashionista

The screen goddess recently took to her Instagram page to share a video from her time at Rita Dominic's wedding

The video which saw her coming down some stairs dressed in a shimmery black outfit earned her compliments

Chioma Akpotha may not always go the extra mile with her sense of style, but whenever she does, it is a complete shutdown!

The veteran Nollywood actress recently took fans down a not-so-distant memory lane to the time Rita Dominic got married to her beau.

Photos of Chioma in a black gown for Rita Dominic's wedding. Credit: @chiomakpotha

Source: Instagram

In the video, Chioma is seen strutting down some stairs dressed in a form-fitting black dress.

The look featured embellished sheer sleeves, a draped bodice, and a floor-length train.

Her makeup, hair, dress and confidence in that walk gave off a very powerful and admirable aura.

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Chioma Akpotha's black dress look

twmagazineng:

"Lady Chioma."

thearinolao:

"Forever flawless!!"

zicsaloma:

"A queen and more."

chinonsoarubayi:

"Gorgeous mama ❤️"

realchiomaude:

"The conqueror is here! Nzogbu Nzogbu enyimba Enyi!!"

twealthygifts:

"Keep standing strong sis ❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng