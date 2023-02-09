Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently shared a video of herself wearing a platinum blond wig

According to the screen goddess, the wig was sent to her for a mimic advert, much to the curiosity of her kids

Many people who saw the video have taken to her comment section to express mixed feelings about it

Mercy Johnson's new Instagram post has left some fashion lovers scratching their heads in mixed feelings.

The popular Nollywood actress recently shared a video in which she sported a waist-length wig that left her children fascinated.

Photos of Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the actress explained that the platinum blond wig was sent to her for a mimic advert.

The video which has since gone viral attracted several compliments from fans and colleagues of the movie star.

Not everyone fancies Mercy Johnson's blond wig

While some people loved the look, there were others who didn't quite approve of it.

Check out some comments below:

ola4jewel:

"Omo this hair is not giving oo. The colour doesn’t suit the curls and it looks too dramatic. I sha no get hair, but I no go use Shame accept this one."

angels_food_limited:

"Please send it back, thank u."

quen_247:

"I think it would have looked better on you as ponytail but like this, it looks like nollywood mami water but the hair is so nice but just doesn’t fit you."

nabandaaaaaa:

"The hair is fire but the color is not for you."

charlenedoofan:

"Those of you saying the hair is lit and all , I don’t understand, why are you all lying though."

queensblingz:

"I don't understand the hair on her, pls can someone explain to me."

queen_sonia02:

"Which kind hair b this."

Source: Legit.ng