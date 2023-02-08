Three of Mercy Johnson's kids could not hold back from admiring her pretty hair as she tried it on for an advert

The children flocked around her and impatiently took turns to stroke and touch the hair as the actress struggled to keep them away

While some fans expressed mixed reactions over how the hair made the actress look, others commended her children's accents

Actress Mercy Johnson and her kids are a delight to watch in videos even if they are not displaying on TikTok.

In a video on her page, the mum of four struggled to get three of her kids away from the hair she was trying on for an advert.

Mercy Johnson's kids lover her wig Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The kids were fascinated with the pretty hair and they stroked and gushed over it to express how much they loved it.

Mercy's last girl Divine had to be distracted with the swivel chair she sat on before she let go of the hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

"@mizwanneka sent us this lovely piece for a character mimic Advert# Loved it plus she is on sales now….Angel says it feels like a fur TBT"

Reactions to the video

Even though netizens had a field day in the actress' comment section deciding if the hair suited her or not, others couldn't help but gush over her children's accents.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

realwarripikin:

"The wig is wigging "

quen_247:

"I think it would have looked better on you as ponytail but like this, it looks like Nollywood mami water but the hair is so nice but just doesn’t fit you "

angels_food_limited:

"Please send it back,thank u."

rogerstimi:

"Game of throne inspired . Love et "

didiekanem:

"It’s so beautiful omg and the colour suits your skin tone so much the wig is wigging "

chidera_chiedu:

"Abeg which school this children dey go??"

ay_molex:

"It’s the little girl’s accent for me ❤️.. lovely hair."

otite4life247:

"Na the English dey trip me...I love love."

hhbeautystores:

"It's Angel's accent fr mi❤️"

Mercy Johnson opens up about cancer scare

During one of the actress' Mercy's Menu episodes, a cooking show with veteran actress Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson let her guard down and got vulnerable.

The mum of four revealed how she had a cancer scare and had to get her thyroid removed.

It was when the actress went in for the surgery that she was placed on pills for the rest of her life.

Source: Legit.ng