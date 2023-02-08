A talented young lady has impressed many people with a video showing one of her transformative pieces

In the TikTok video which has since gone viral, the lady is seen converting a gallon into a bag

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend her craft

A Liberian lady has been receiving applause on social media for her impressive fashion skills.

The TikToker identified as @c.bab4 recently shared how she upcycled a plastic gallon.

Photos of the gallon and upcycled bag. Credit: @c.bab4 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

In the video, she carries viewers through a step-by-step journey of the cutting and glueing processes.

The end result sees her with a structured fancy handbag that left netizens dropping sweet comments.

Check out the video below:

Internet users commend lady's talent

Netizens were impressed and they let the lady know how talented she is.

Kemzzy:

"OMG, see raw talent . May God bless your work."

user6382746505375hopy:

"This one na everlasting bag o."

kadiatubsesay:

"Wow that's great."

OR Lan DO:

"Absolutely beautiful."

userAisha:

"Wow. This is beautiful."

Ashley:

"Wow nothing be waste oooo bravo."

@juligentle2:

"Wonderful talent you are bless."

