A video of a man rocking an ensemble made from local shopping bags has gone viral on social media

In the video shared on TikTok by Nancy Bafana, the man is seen posing with a pair of shoes and a bag made with the same fabric

In a similar story, another man got social media users talking after wearing an outfit made from wood shavings

When it comes to self-expression in fashion, there are some people who are very daring with what they wear.

One person is a man whose TikTok video has left some people cracking up.

Photos of man's outfit. Credit: Nancy Bafan (TikTok)

Source: UGC

In a video shared by TikToker Nancy Bafana, the man is seen posing in a two-piece ensemble featuring a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of knee-length shorts.

He also carried a handbag and sported shoes all covered in the famous 'Bagco' bag found in many Nigerian homes.

Despite how stiff and irritable the material is to the skin, the eccentric man appeared pretty comfortable in the outfit.

Watch the video of the man below:

Social media users react to video of man's outfit

teclartiseh511:

"The real champion."

Moji Ishola401:

"Swaggalishious guy."

Maggie:

"All weather dress "

Source: Legit.ng