Video of Bella Shmuda Dancing in Dress Sparks Reactions: "Hope We Men Haven’t Lost Him"
- Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmuda, left many people amused after his recent video surfaced online
- In the video, the singer who is on vacation is seen dancing with a lady, dressed in a netty maxi gown
- Recall in 2022, the singer performed at the premiere of the Level Up Big Brother Naija show
Bella Shmuda's eccentric style continues to wow Nigerians and this time is no different. After rocking a skirt in 2022, the singer has struck again.
The popular Nigerian singer who is reportedly on vacation, got social media users talking regarding his recent outfit.
In the video posted on @wahalanetwork's Instagram page, the singer is seen dancing in an effeminate manner with a woman.
What makes the video interesting is the outfit the singer has on - a fringed draped maxi dress, with a red scarf on his head.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to Bella Shmuda's outfit
1cekidgram:
"Hope we men haven’t lost him."
djttb:
"E be like you him dey use style tell us something, come out we no go judge you oo."
fela_d9:
"They’ll soon have to check on this Bella guy."
dejavumgmt:
"This guy just need to come out. Wearing waist beads, ankle beads, skirts and complete female gown is telling us something. Just live your truth or is it lie?"
a_jackson112:
"Dude is bise.xual but hiding it!!!"
_kingpreshy:
"Ahh since when he started wearing skirt I know say he don join cross dressers."
99_savage.xx:
"Guy come out of the closet no dey disguise."
tamo_gusto212:
"Bella wereyy kuku say you be Isabella with this ur shalewa gown."
hah_yor_bammy:
"Why e con Dey dance like aunty Ramota."
