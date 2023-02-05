Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmuda, left many people amused after his recent video surfaced online

In the video, the singer who is on vacation is seen dancing with a lady, dressed in a netty maxi gown

Recall in 2022, the singer performed at the premiere of the Level Up Big Brother Naija show

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Bella Shmuda's eccentric style continues to wow Nigerians and this time is no different. After rocking a skirt in 2022, the singer has struck again.

The popular Nigerian singer who is reportedly on vacation, got social media users talking regarding his recent outfit.

Photos of Bella. Credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on @wahalanetwork's Instagram page, the singer is seen dancing in an effeminate manner with a woman.

What makes the video interesting is the outfit the singer has on - a fringed draped maxi dress, with a red scarf on his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Bella Shmuda's outfit

1cekidgram:

"Hope we men haven’t lost him."

djttb:

"E be like you him dey use style tell us something, come out we no go judge you oo."

fela_d9:

"They’ll soon have to check on this Bella guy."

dejavumgmt:

"This guy just need to come out. Wearing waist beads, ankle beads, skirts and complete female gown is telling us something. Just live your truth or is it lie?"

a_jackson112:

"Dude is bise.xual but hiding it!!!"

_kingpreshy:

"Ahh since when he started wearing skirt I know say he don join cross dressers."

99_savage.xx:

"Guy come out of the closet no dey disguise."

tamo_gusto212:

"Bella wereyy kuku say you be Isabella with this ur shalewa gown."

hah_yor_bammy:

"Why e con Dey dance like aunty Ramota."

Video of man in retro-styled denim pants leaves fashion lovers amused: "I needed this laugh"

While everyone is trying to jump on the latest trends, there are some people who are still hanging on the vintage looks and are unbothered about it.

A man recently got social media users talking after he was captured on camera walking down a street in a pair of fitted pants.

While the tight nature of the pants could have been overlooked, the flared bottoms gave off a really vintage street-style vibe that got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng