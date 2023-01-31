Nigerian fashion influencer, Laura Ikeji, recently took to social media to share a video of a recent piece she bought

The designer brand aficionado revealed she had paid over N600,000 for a Prada shirt but called out the quality of the shirt

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Laura Ikeji may be a lover of all things fashion and style but she is undoubtedly a straight-talker who is not afraid to call out and to be called out.

The fashionista brand influencer recently took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which she showed the Prada shirt she recently bought.

Photos of Laura and the t-shirt. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of the two, the black t-shirt from the fashion house cost her a staggering £1,140 which is about N647,686 when converted.

However, the quality - and not the price - is what Laura seems to have a problem with.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She questioned the quality of the shirt and went on to state that the logos on these items were what people paid for and not quality.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Laura Ikeji's designer shirt video

While some accused her of simply wanting to show off, others simply reacted to the price of the shirt.

Check out some comments below:

sir_fortunistic:

"Lolz something wey go be 1 pound for Primark "

l.tobiloba:

"Laura Ikini abi Ikeji , you know what you just did — you just want us to know you spent more than a million Naira on a T-shirt. "

itz_ninuola:

"I rebuke poverty but then i no fit with cloth wey be like say he don dey remove wool… abeg pass me black roundneck make i carry am go fashion designer make dem put that logo all na15k"

scarlet_red07:

"This is what I was saying last week . One puma shirt I saw . Fabric was looking like what will bring out garri soon."

agiriocha:

"Why are people bitter? Someone can’t even live their truth in peace. I believe this is why they say that the words of the rich would always sound/seem arrogant to the poor. In all ramifications, Laura ain’t showing off here! She is being real … mehnn! Some comments are horrible."

fazzy_pizzle:

"Abeg shift , dem force u buy am ‍♀️ stop making noise in our ears , Abeg na the election they our mind , our future depends on this there are better things to be bothered about differently not this Koranu lo jare."

omosefe_tina:

"Some of these brands are overrated honestly . The funny thing is the rich doesn't wear them, only the celebrities magnify these brands and made them desirable. Until we all go for nameless quality products, these brands will continue to exploit people esp African Middle class celebs."

omosefe_tina:

"Some of these brands are overrated honestly . The funny thing is the rich doesn't wear them, only the celebrities magnify these brands and made them desirable. Until we all go for nameless quality products, these brands will continue to exploit people esp African Middle class celebs."

officialomaelixir:

"Dem no force you ma."

seeplaceswithada:

"Na una wan wear the original one na go aba see better materials."

BBNaija star Whitemoney's latest outfit leaves internet users talking: "This one na fresh werey"

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, who is better known as Whitemoney is one Nigerian reality TV star who knows how to get people talking effortlessly.

And when it comes to fashion, the 2021 BBNaija winner always keeps the fashion police busy.

A photo of the singer and TV star was shared on Instagram by @realitytving and the nature of his ensemble has left many people amused.

Source: Legit.ng