A video of a lady's dress replication has left many people impressed and hopeful about tailors

In the video, she had requested that a multicoloured fringe drape dress be recreated

The end result sees her with a beautiful replication which earned the tailor compliments on social media

While many tailors are known for disappointing clients, there are those putting in the work to launder the image of Nigerian designers.

One such person is the talented hands behind one lady's colourful dress which left many people impressed.

Photos of the fringe dress the lady ordered and what she got. Credit: @q_couture

A client had commissioned @q_couture_, an Ibadan-based tailor to replicate the draped fringe design.

Despite the complexities associated with such designs, what the client got as seen in the photoshoot was stunning.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's dress replication

"This is the first time that the “what I got “ is better than the “what I asked for”."

chloethedx:

devspeaks:

"The what I got is 10x better!!!! More vibrant."

quteaify:

"I am sure she paid better money,not all those ones that will order gold and pay kobo.They always receive what they deserve."

fashionadoz:

"What she got is better, but that’s two entirely different colors. That brand is lucky she was happy."

made_natura:

"What she got is finer "

imohhannah:

"Better than the original "

baalomnes:

"Big hit!! ✨ It’s more flattering without those fringes too, plus they’re almost always more trouble than they’re worth no matter how much you try and keep them organised. Anyone know where the dupe is from?? It’s really spectacular. Now if only I could wear tight clothes for longer than 2 minutes "

reginamay96:

"Oh it’s a hit, complete knock out home run! Even more vibrant than the OG."

