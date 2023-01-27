There are numerous styles to slay in when it comes to asoebi ensembles for owambe functions

From high slits to fitted corset dresses, turning heads in these looks are guaranteed to happen

In this article, Legit.ng brings to you eight asoebi looks that will have you looking like a fashion baddie

The weekend is here again and if you are unsure of what to make for that upcoming owambe then keep reading.

Photos of some asoebi styles. Credit: @iamtonitones, @kie_kie_, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

If you're a fan of the glam that asoebi styles provide, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight beautiful looks that should inspire your next design.

Check them out below:

Asoebi look 1

Come through looking angelic like this lady in this blush pink and silver outfit.

The sheer-infused neckline, the tulle sleeks, the embellishments on the fabric; all of these things came together to give this look elegance.

Asoebi look 2

If you have an event where you're going to be a special guest or related to the celebrant, and won't want to steal the spotlight but still shine then this is for you.

Here, this belle slayed this look with fierceness, putting her curves in a corset bodice, floor-length dress.

Asoebi look 3

Sometimes, take a break from lace dresses and try other fabrics and watch the magic happen!

Here, this lady drapes her curves in this silk/tulle/brocade dress that looked simple yet gorgeous.

Asoebi look 4

If you love to make a statement with your outfits then this is for you!

Here, media personality Kiekie comes through with the slay in this glamorous dress with bold off-shoulder sleeves.

Asoebi look 5

There is something sheer - when perfectly infused into a look - that gives a dress such a classy aura.

This is certainly what the embellished sleeves on this dress did to this look and you should consider recreating it.

Asoebi look 6

Fuscia pink is one colour that not many people realize is a sweet choice for asoebi looks!

This ebony beauty kept her curves looking hot in this Queen Anne necklined dress. The sleeves are perfect too!

Asoebi look 7

Veekee James stays winning when it comes to serving hot asoebi looks.

Here, she sported an ankara dress with lace sleeves and it is definitely giving rich aunty vibes!

Asoebi look 8

Actress Toni Tones flaunted her tiny-waisted petite physique in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress.

If this is your style, then you should try this out!

These are some styles you should get inspired by!

