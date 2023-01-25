Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to share some lovely new photos of herself

The movie star who is a lover of fitted closed, stunned followers in a beautiful bubu dress

In other celebrity news, DJ Cuppy, recently posted photos of herself from her ReVamp magazine cover

Destiny Etiko is one Nigerian celebrity who never misses an opportunity to show off her curves.

However, it appears the Nollywood actress has taken a break from form-fitted wear as she recently posted new photos in a free dress.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the new stack of photos, the Nollywood screen goddess posed for the camera rocking a bubu dress with a kaleidoscope of colours imprinted on it.

She paired the look with a matching scarf framing her face, a pair of brown Hermes slides and some dark sunnies.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to photos of Destiny Etiko in bubu

adam_latipha:

"I will call you Nana Khadija today. You looking so amazing @ destiny."

i.hanaaah_b:

"Beautiful ❤️"

evanokoroofficial:

"So lovely "

ginikajames20:

"Looking gorgeous ❤️"

queendaleneonyekaonwu:

"Hajia destiny imaka"

blizbella__:

"This dress look good on you at lest"

Cuppy this cover: Billionaire daughter all shades of colourful on magazine cover

DJ Cuppy is a die-hard lover of all things pink and she wears that love proudly on her sleeves.

Real name Florence Otedola, the DJ was one of the latest stars to feature in online magazine, ReVamp's cover.

The pink enthusiast was a colourful sight to behold in four different looks, all of which featured a touch (or more) of the colour pink.

Influencer Papaya Ex called out by American drag queen for theft of photoshoot idea

Papaya Ex got social media users buzzing with reactions after an American drag queen called her out for theft of intellectual property without giving credit.

Recall she had celebrated her birthday with some creative photos.

In the snaps, she is dressed in a white and black mini dress with a furry shoulder cape and long gloves. In one of the photos, she is seen in what looks like a life-size glass.

Source: Legit.ng