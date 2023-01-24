Looking good for the office is almost as important as meeting targets and achieving set goals

Whether you love dresses or pant sets, there are many ways to achieve stunning looks in workwear

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six beautiful fashionista celebrities in chic workwear ensembles

The holidays are over and getting back into work mode requires more than just ensuring your plans for meeting targets. Your wardrobe plays an important role in how you're perceived at work too.

It's a new year and if you're looking to switch up your office style game, Legit.ng has you covered!

Photos of some celebrities in workwear. Credit: @idia.aisien, @sylvianduka, @powedeawujo

Source: Instagram

In this article, six celebrities in chic ensembles serve major style goals.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Idia Aisien

The Nollywood actress and all-around fashionista is not one to disappoint when it comes to power looks.

Here, she poses for the camera in a pink pant set and pairs the look with some simple heeled sandals.

2. Sylvia Nduka

The former beauty queen turned humanitarian is one classy lady to look up to when it comes to workwear fashion.

Her Instagram page boasts fabulous and modest ensembles perfect for the office and this blue-collar pink dress is one stunning example.

3. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty has got curves and is not afraid to show it!

Here, she sported a black and brown dress with a collar and truffled sleeves. If you love to show off your curves in fitted looks then this one's for you.

4. Powede Awujo

The former beauty-turned-fashion and lifestyle blogger is all for the breeze and sophisticated ensembles.

If you love colours and floral prints, try rocking that floral shirt in your closet with a colour-blocking pant set like Powede in this photo.

5. Derin

While colours are lovely and make the world much brighter, an all-black ensemble is always a winner when paired rightly.

Here, the petite fashionista served it hot, sleek and sophisticated in this all-black pant set.

And the dark sunnies are just perfect!

6. Eki Ogungbor

The fashion blogger is giving boss babe in this gorgeous colour combination.

Wearing a pink blazer over your orange set can work especially if the shades compliment each other like hers.

Woman's extravagant walk-in wardrobe in viral video sparks reactions on social media

When it comes to fashion and style, some women do not compromise on their tastes and just how many fashion items are too much.

A video shared by @limelittetv captured the inside of a woman's walk-in closet that screams riches.

In the video, the room which has been converted into a closet houses multiple expensive designer bags as well as shoes, clothes and perfumes.

Source: Legit.ng