The corset style has continued to own the Nigerian and Ghanaian fashion space for over two years

From brides to wedding guests, it appears the trend has won the hearts of every fashion lover

In this article, Legit.ng shares some important factors to consider when going for a corset style

When it comes to asoebi fashion, Nigerians don't play about their looks and in the past couple of years, corset styles have been trending.

Photos of some ladies in corset dresses. Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

Due to many women's fascination with the hourglass figure which comprises a tiny waist and broader hips, corset styles have become the go-to for many fashion lovers.

However, not everyone gets it right. And to these people, Legit.ng has got things covered.

Nigerian designer, Penchu Swaddles, has shared some tips that will help you slay in corset effortlessly and comfortably.

Check out her six tips below:

1. Your body type

"If you have a curvy physique, you won’t need to do too much to slay a corset dress."

Seeing as corset dresses put in the work in ensuring one's curves come out, people with hips and small waists will slay this style without stress.

2. Hip padding

“Packaging enhances value. If you don’t have that shape, you can opt for a perfectly padded dress."

The likes of designer CEO Luminee is known for padding dresses of her clients obsessed with the 'figure 8' look.

3. Find a good tailor

"This is the master of them all because if this is compromised, even with a good shape, you still won’t slay that look."

The dress should be perfectly sewn by a tailor who understands the complexities of corset-making.

4. The Dress must be boned properly (Structure)

"If the dress is not boned, it’s not corseted even if it has visible corset lines on the outside. The boning gives the dress a proper structure and helps in snatching the waist and reducing belle folds when the waist and stomach are snatched."

5. Snatching

"If you want to slay your corset, it has to hold you, especially on the upper part of your body (shoulder to waistline and maybe stomach in some cases). Snatching doesn’t mean restricting somebody’s airflow. It can be moderately done and it will still look good."

6. Corset is not exactly for women with big stomachs

"But they can still look good in it if they don’t mind."

Video of Ghanaian bride in tight corset top leaves netizens amused: "Sis is in pains"

In yet another corset fashion drama, a bride has gone viral on social media for her wedding fashion choice.

In a video posted by @bankybestowed, the beautiful bride donned a bedazzled corset bodice dress.

While the dress appeared to be well-tailored, the bride looked anything but comfortable.

Source: Legit.ng