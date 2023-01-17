A video of a Ghanaian bride has gone viral due to the nature of the dress she wore for her special day

In the now-trending clip, she is seen sitting beside her husband, looking rather uncomfortable in the dress

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings to the wedding look

In yet another corset fashion drama, a bride has gone viral on social media for her wedding fashion choice.

In a video posted by @bankybestowed, the beautiful bride donned a bedazzled corset bodice dress.

While the dress appeared to be well-tailored, the bride looked anything but comfortable.

In the video, she is seen posing for some photos with her beau, with her chest pushed up alongside her shoulders due to the tightness of the dress.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to bride's corset dress in trending video

bankybestowed:

"Who Dey breetttt "

iamjojofab:

"Na real who Dey zusu "

gorgeous_xter:

"Life wey don hard already,u decided to make it harder for yourself."

thetattleroomng:

"Breathing is temporary but the drip is eternal."

k.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

"this life is not a battle field o."

loladeoflagos:

"Abeg make una try dey breathe olife is too short for this "

nifehairs:

"Women Dey try abeg , Sis is in pains "

princess_esty:

"She can’t obviously breath. Not me I will just faint"

toun_tomato:

"Omo!! Wetin happen?? I am not sure she’d like how she’d end up looking in the pictures"

jasmivintagebenin:

"The pic no go fine,she go wish she left her tommy as it is."

