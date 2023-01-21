Bimbo Akintola was a guest on TVC's The View where she opened up about her prefered choice of presidential candidate

According to the veteran actress who is supporting Tinubu, her choice is justified by her belief that he builds talent and has helped a lot of people

The video which has since gone viral sparked mixed reactions from many social media users

Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola may have left some Nigerians pretty upset after she went public with her choice of a presidential candidate.

The veteran actress appeared on TVC's The View and a clip from the show has gone viral on social media.

Photos of Akintola and Tinubu. Credit: @bimboakintola, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, Akintola talks about why she has thrown her support behind APC's candidate for the presidency, Bola Tinubu and why she has decided to go public with her choice.

According to her, Tinubu has built talents and has helped a lot of her colleagues in the industry.

In her words:

"He builds talent," she started off.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as Bimbo Akintola drums support for Tinubu

everlycece

"It’s always about transactional assistance he gives. Tinubu of today is old and senile. He could’ve been a philanthropist but leadership at this age isn’t what he needs or can offer. Tenks."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"No Wahala You All Have Told Us Over And Over Again Hw Baba Corn Have Really Supported Yoruba Wood Industry But Can't You All Also See That He's Not Fit To Lead Nigeria ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

molly_nma_blessed:

"You want to vote cause he has helped people in your industry...that's what all of you are saying....he's giving to those who have names while Obi is giving to those who are displaced, homeless, poor, and have no hope of where their next meal is coming from."

zoe__bethrand:

"Please go with your industry goons and say thank You to him!!! Y’all should stop with this ‘he helped the industry”....... The movie industry is not Nigeria...... if you want to campaign for your candidate, do it with political facts and not industry favors. Enough already."

themiyamichael:

"Stomach infrastructure people. Personal gain people."

weightloss_abuja:

"Na only God fit help us for this country with this kind of mindset."

ms_oma:

"Everyone is always talking about personal interest and transactional assistance while they should be talking about how to make the country as a whole great. Listening to this makes me feel sick in the stomach"

