Nollywood actor and businessman, Kolawole Ajeyemi melted hearts online with photos in which he twinned with son, Ire

The adorable photos were posted on Instagram by his movie star wife, Toyin Abraham much to the admiration of fans

In other men's fashion news, Legit.ng compiled a list of some tips to help men elevate their looks like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood couple, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi are a couple that never misses an opportunity to show off their adorable son.

Toyin recently posted a photo of her beau and little Ire in matching ensembles.

Photos of Ajeyemi and his son. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The photo which is part of a promo ad for Kolawole's clothing brand, sees the Ajeyemi men sporting white button-down shirts with striped pants.

They both paired the look with sleek black shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See post below:

Fans compliment the Ajeyemi men over new photo

its.abbie__L:

"This ire go get pride #shakaraboy"

officialbollypokie:

"Please just be putting our boys❤️"

servocrocs:

"they look gooooooooooooood."

___abolore:

"Ire has swag mehn!!!!"

kwamezack_:

"This is amazing "

officialowoyemia:

"I just love this picture "

Ebuka Obi Uchendu: These 6 tips will help you improve your fashion sense like media star

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is arguably one of the most well-dressed celebrities in Nigeria and it goes without saying that he is a style god well on his way to becoming a fashion icon.

In 2022, the top media personality and Big Brother Naija host was voted the most fashionable male celebrity of the year.

Whether in casual wear or red carpet ensembles, be sure to be amazed by Ebuka's sense of style. For men looking to tap into some of that Ebuka's fashion magic, here are six tips to help you improve your style.

Video of man struggling to walk in huge gold boots sparks reactions among fashion lovers

When it comes to fashion and style, there are people who continue to live on the edge and it is interesting to watch.

One such person is Nikita Vlassenko, a style and creative consultant who recently got social media users talking.

In the video, he is seen walking into what appears to be a Givenchy show. However, the size of the chunky platform boots played a huge role in changing his walking steps.

Source: Legit.ng