A video is currently trending on social media which shows a man walking in a pair of gold boots

While the colour is loud enough, the size of the boots and how he walks in them is what everyone is talking about

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

When it comes to fashion and style, there are people who continue to live on the edge and it is interesting to watch.

One such person is Nikita Vlassenko, a style and creative consultant who recently got social media users talking.

Photos of the man in the gold boots. Credit: @dazed

Source: Instagram

In the video, he is seen walking into what appears to be a Givenchy show. However, the size of the chunky platform boots played a huge role in changing his walking steps.

Nikitavlk, who went viral, reacted after a video of him was posted online.

In his words:

"Hi that's me, and yeah it was complicated lol."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of man in gold boots

zhu_ma_:

"Shoes are invented so humans can walk comfortably."

uu_ugly_but_i_still:

"Transformer’s Bumblebee "

lauraisabean:

"Bro definitely can’t walk in them."

skinnytimmy_blonde:

"It just Looks constructed. He acts bulky not smooth. This outfit is the perfect example for i want to overperform but finally i kicked the trash."

joeymalkz:

"Go home and put some crocs on."

inked_emperor:

"I probably would’ve put them on in the building. That was exhausting to watch."

mtgm31994:

"The ugliest outfit I have ever seen."

Hilarious video shows lady's collection of 'extremely vintage' shoes, peeps amused

Despite not having shoes that boast of the latest trends in fashion, this did not stop a lady from showing off her interesting collection of vintage footwear.

In the video, which featured only her legs, she is seen trying on different vintage shoes, from covered heels to mules and sandals.

Many internet users who saw the video reacted with hilarious comments due to the nature of the shoes.

Lady's huge collection of fashion items sparks reactions

Shopping, for some ladies, is just as important as eating. And when there is money, not even a small wardrobe space can stop them.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose video has gathered quite a reaction on social media.

She posted a video showing off her wardrobe as she complained about not having enough room for her things.

Source: Legit.ng